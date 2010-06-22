Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1591 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 360,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
90361 $
Price in auction currency 360000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Poland Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
76375 $
Price in auction currency 76375 USD
Poland Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1591 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1591 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search