Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1591 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1591 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 360,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
90361 $
Price in auction currency 360000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
76375 $
Price in auction currency 76375 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1591 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search