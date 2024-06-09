Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition XF (8) VF (22) F (1) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (4)