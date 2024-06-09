Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

