Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
