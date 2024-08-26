Denar 1591 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1591 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition VF (5) No grade (1)