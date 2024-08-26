Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1591 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1591 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1591 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1591 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland Denar 1591 CWF at auction KM NUMIS - November 16, 2021
Poland Denar 1591 CWF at auction KM NUMIS - November 16, 2021
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CZK
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1591 CWF at auction GGN - July 31, 1992
Poland Denar 1591 CWF at auction GGN - July 31, 1992
Seller GGN
Date July 31, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1591 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

