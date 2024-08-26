Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1591 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1591 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CZK
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
For the sale of Denar 1591 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
