Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) of John III Sobieski - Poland

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677-1687

Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1677 R 0 311677 SB R6 0 51677 TLB R6 0 01678 R 0 941679 R3 0 21679 TLB TLB under the coat of arms R2, R6 0 341679 TLB "TLB" under portrait 0 671679 TLB TLB "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms R6 0 31680 K TLB R6 0 221680 TLB R3 0 1831681 TLB 0 3001682 TLB 0 3631683 TLB - 0 6951684 TLB - 0 1631684 SP Shields are concave R2 0 321684 SP Oval shields R5 0 61684 SVP Shields are concave R3 0 121684 SVP Oval shields R4 0 81686 TLB Antique falsification R5 0 41687 TLB Antique falsification R6 0 2
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684

Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1684 SVP R4 0 27
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680-1683

Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1680 C TLB R2, R 0 581680 TLB R 0 61681 C TLB R2, R 0 2001682 TLB R 0 241682 C TLB R3 0 01683 C TLB R1 0 9
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682-1685

Portrait with Crown
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1682 -, R2 0 841683 R2 0 61683 C R 0 571684 C R1 0 1061685 C B R3 0 50
