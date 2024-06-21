Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (363)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3310 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
