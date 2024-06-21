Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1682
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (363)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3310 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
