6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3310 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

