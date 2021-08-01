6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Сondition VF (5)