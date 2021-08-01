Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
