Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 351 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

