Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1677

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price 63000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ducat 1677 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1677 DL Danzig
Ducat 1677 DL Danzig
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 43

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Curved shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Curved shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Curved shield
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 Straight shield
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Straight shield
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB Straight shield Denomination 8-1
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH Straight shield
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH Straight shield MH with leaves
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 SB
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 TLB
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 TLB
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 TLB
Average price
Sales
0 0

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
Reverse 5 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
5 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 69000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 4 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
Reverse 4 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
4 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
Reverse 3 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
3 Ducat 1677 Donative Krakow
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 10
