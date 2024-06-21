Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield". MH with leaves (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark MH. MH with leaves. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.

