Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield". MH with leaves (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: MH with leaves

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" MH with leaves - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" MH with leaves - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark MH. MH with leaves. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.

Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

