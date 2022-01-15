Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year ND (1674-1696)
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) . This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
106934 $
Price in auction currency 420000 PLN
