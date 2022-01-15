2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) . This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)