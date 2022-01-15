Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year ND (1674-1696)
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) . This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
106934 $
Price in auction currency 420000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1674 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

