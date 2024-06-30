Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Curved shield" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
