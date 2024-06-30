Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Curved shield" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (13)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

