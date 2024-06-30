Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Curved shield" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

