Donative 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,9 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year no date (1674-1696)
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
27145 $
Price in auction currency 18000 GBP
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
42828 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
