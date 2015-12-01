Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Donative 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Donative 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,9 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year no date (1674-1696)
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Spink (1)
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
27145 $
Price in auction currency 18000 GBP
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
42828 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1674 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 4 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search