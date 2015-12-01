Donative 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition XF (3)