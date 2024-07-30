Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1677 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

