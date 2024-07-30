Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1677 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10210 $
Price in auction currency 44500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5811 $
Price in auction currency 27500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2010
Poland Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1677 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1677 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search