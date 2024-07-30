Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1677 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1677 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10210 $
Price in auction currency 44500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5811 $
Price in auction currency 27500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
