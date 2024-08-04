Donative 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

