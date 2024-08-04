Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Donative 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Donative 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,3 g
  • Diameter 36,3 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Poland 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

