Donative 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,3 g
- Diameter 36,3 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1677 "Krakow". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
