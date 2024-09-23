Donative 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

