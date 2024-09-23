Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Donative 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Donative 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,4 g
  • Diameter 35 - 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year no date (1674-1696)
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Poland 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
79567 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

