Donative 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,4 g
- Diameter 35 - 36 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year no date (1674-1696)
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
