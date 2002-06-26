Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Donative 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Triton

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,4 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year no date (1674-1696)
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
6669 $
Price in auction currency 6800 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

