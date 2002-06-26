Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
6669 $
Price in auction currency 6800 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
