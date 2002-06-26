Donative 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

