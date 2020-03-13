Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,8 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
45886 $
Price in auction currency 180000 PLN
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
8189 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
