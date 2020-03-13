Donative 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1)