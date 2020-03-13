Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Donative 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Donative 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,8 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
45886 $
Price in auction currency 180000 PLN
Poland 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Spink - December 1, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
8189 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1677 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

