PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight13,9 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodJohn III Sobieski
- Denomination4 Ducat
- Yearno date (1674-1696)
- RulerJohn III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- MintDanzig
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 375,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
