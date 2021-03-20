flag
4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III SobieskiReverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight13,9 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodJohn III Sobieski
  • Denomination4 Ducat
  • Yearno date (1674-1696)
  • RulerJohn III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • MintDanzig
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 375,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 20, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

