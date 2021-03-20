4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 375,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)