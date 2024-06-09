Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 . This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 918 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
