6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1677 . This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 918 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

