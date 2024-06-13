Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield". Denomination 8-1 (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Denomination 8-1
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark SB. Denomination 8-1. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search