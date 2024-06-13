Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield". Denomination 8-1 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Denomination 8-1

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" Denomination 8-1 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" Denomination 8-1 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark SB. Denomination 8-1. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

