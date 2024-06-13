Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield". Denomination 8-1 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark SB. Denomination 8-1. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition XF (3) VF (8) F (2) No grade (1)