Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark MH. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1)