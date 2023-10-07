Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark MH. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
