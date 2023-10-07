Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark MH. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 MH "Straight shield" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

