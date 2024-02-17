Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4284 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1129 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1677 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search