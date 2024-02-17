Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4284 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1129 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
