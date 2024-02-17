Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4284 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)