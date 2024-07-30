Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8034 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year ND (1674-1696)
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24024 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
51446 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

