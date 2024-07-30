2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24024 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

