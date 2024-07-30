Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,9 g
- Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8034 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year ND (1674-1696)
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24024 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
51446 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
