Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (3) VF (11) No grade (2)