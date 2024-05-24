Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 1525 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

