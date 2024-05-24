Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 SB "Straight shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 1525 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1677 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
