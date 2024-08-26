Donative 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

