Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Donative 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Felix Schlessinger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year no date (1674-1696)
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
72387 $
Price in auction currency 270000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1674 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10 Ducat
