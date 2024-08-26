Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 270,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
For the sale of 10 Ducat 1674 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
