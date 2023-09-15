Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Donative 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,9 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
52773 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4928 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Poland 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Donative) at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
