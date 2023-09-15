Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,9 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year 1677
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
52773 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4928 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Ducat 1677 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
