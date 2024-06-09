6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C B. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3127 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

