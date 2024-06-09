Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1685
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C B. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3127 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- DESA (1)
- GGN (4)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (11)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search