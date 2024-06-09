Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C B. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3127 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

