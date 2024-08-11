Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1685

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Ducat 1685
Reverse 2 Ducat 1685
2 Ducat 1685
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price 63000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1685 DL Danzig
Reverse Thaler 1685 DL Danzig
Thaler 1685 DL Danzig
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1685 TLB Curved shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1685 TLB Curved shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1685 TLB Curved shield Antique falsification
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B Portrait with Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B Portrait with Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1685 C B Portrait with Crown
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 Portrait with Crown
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 Portrait with Crown
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 Portrait with Crown
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 22

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 69000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Ducat 1685 IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat 1685 IH Donative Danzig
2 Ducat 1685 IH Donative Danzig Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1685 IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat 1685 IH Donative Danzig
2 Ducat 1685 IH Donative Danzig Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
