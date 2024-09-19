Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 2 Ducat 1685 IH "Danzig". Silver (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Silver

Photo by: Maximilian

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1685 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
