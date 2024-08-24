Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 2 Ducat 1685 IH "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,9 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Category
Year
Search