Donative 2 Ducat 1685 IH "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,9 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1685
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
