Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,0203 oz) 0,63 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - November 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - November 10, 2018
Seller Numedux
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price

