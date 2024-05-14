Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,68 g
- Pure silver (0,0203 oz) 0,63 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1685
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1685 "Portrait with Crown". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
