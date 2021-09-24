Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,875)
  • Weight 29,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,8299 oz) 25,8125 g
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1685
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1685 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
38023 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
33099 $
Price in auction currency 130000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1685 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

