Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1685 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

