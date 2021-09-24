Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1685 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,875)
- Weight 29,5 g
- Pure silver (0,8299 oz) 25,8125 g
- Diameter 43 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1685
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1685 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
38023 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
33099 $
Price in auction currency 130000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1685 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
