Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB. Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Antique falsification
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1686
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3779 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search