6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB. Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3779 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition VF (3) F (1)