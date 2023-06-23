Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB. Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Antique falsification

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3779 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1686 TLB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
