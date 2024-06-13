Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1680
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
