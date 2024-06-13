Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

