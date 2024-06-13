6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

