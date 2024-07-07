Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,225. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

