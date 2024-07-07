Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1681
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,225. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
