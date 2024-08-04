Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1681

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price 63000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ducat 1681
Reverse Ducat 1681
Ducat 1681
Average price
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 TLB
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 300
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 200

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 69000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 3
