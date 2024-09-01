Ducat 1681 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1681 . This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2365 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)