Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1681 (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1681
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1681 . This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2365 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1681 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search