Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1681 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1681 . This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2365 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Poland Ducat 1681 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1681 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1681 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1681 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search