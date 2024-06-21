6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,850. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (8) XF (72) VF (74) F (1) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU55 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (3)

DESA (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

GGN (12)

Janas (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (26)

Niemczyk (39)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (9)

Numisbalt (6)

Numision (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (21)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (58)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (1)