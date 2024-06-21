Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1681
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,850. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
