Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,850. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • DESA (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (12)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (26)
  • Niemczyk (39)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numision (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (21)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (58)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1681 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1681 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search