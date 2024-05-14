Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price

