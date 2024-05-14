Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1683
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
