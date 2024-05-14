6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) No grade (3)