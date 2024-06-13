Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

