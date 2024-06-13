Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1683
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (10)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search