6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1682
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
