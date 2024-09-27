Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Category
Year
Search