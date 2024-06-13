Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687". Shields are concave (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Shields are concave
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SP. Shields are concave. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1691 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
