Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687". Shields are concave (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Shields are concave

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687" Shields are concave - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687" Shields are concave - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SP. Shields are concave. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1691 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
