Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1684

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price 63000 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler ND (1684) SVP
Reverse Thaler ND (1684) SVP
Thaler ND (1684) SVP
Average price 85000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB Curved shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB Curved shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB Curved shield
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 134
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 163
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP Shields are concave
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP Oval shields
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP Shields are concave
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP Oval shields
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C Portrait with Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C Portrait with Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C Portrait with Crown
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B Portrait with Crown
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B Portrait with Crown
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B Portrait with Crown
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 50

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 69000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 3
