6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5284 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (6) XF (57) VF (61) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (7)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

GGN (10)

Katz (4)

Marciniak (25)

Niemczyk (20)

Numedux (10)

Numimarket (9)

NUMIS Klitończyk (2)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (20)

Numision (2)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stary Sklep (5)

Tempus (1)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (8)

Wójcicki (8)