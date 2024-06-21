Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5284 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (7)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (10)
- Katz (4)
- Marciniak (25)
- Niemczyk (20)
- Numedux (10)
- Numimarket (9)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (20)
- Numision (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search