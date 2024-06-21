Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5284 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 TLB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
