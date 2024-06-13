Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,0203 oz) 0,63 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C B. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,850. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1990 $
Price in auction currency 7850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

