3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C B. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,850. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VF (34) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (2)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (18)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (2)