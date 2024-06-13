Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 C B "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,68 g
- Pure silver (0,0203 oz) 0,63 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C B. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,850. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1990 $
Price in auction currency 7850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
