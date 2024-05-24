Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687". Shields are concave (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Shields are concave
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. Shields are concave. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
