Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687". Shields are concave (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Shields are concave

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687" Shields are concave - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687" Shields are concave - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. Shields are concave. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

