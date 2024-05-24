6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687". Shields are concave (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. Shields are concave. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (8) F (1)