Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

