6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
