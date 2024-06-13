6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

