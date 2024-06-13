Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,0203 oz) 0,63 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

