3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,68 g
- Pure silver (0,0203 oz) 0,63 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
