3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 SP (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1684 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (11) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)