Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Marciniak (26)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (3)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

