6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (27) VF (60) F (3) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2)

