Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 C "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
