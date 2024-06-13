Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

