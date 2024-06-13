Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1684 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

