6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687". Oval shields (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Oval shields
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SP. Oval shields. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
