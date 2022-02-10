Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687". Oval shields (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Oval shields

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687" Oval shields - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687" Oval shields - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SP. Oval shields. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

