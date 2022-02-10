6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SP "Type 1677-1687". Oval shields (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SP. Oval shields. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)